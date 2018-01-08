ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Here are your 75th Golden Globe Awards winners

Rachel Brosnahan poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a television series - musical or comedy for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Here are the stars, movies and shows that took home awards at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in order of announcement:

Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series or A Motion Picture Made for Television

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Sterling K. Brown in This Is Us

Best Television Series - Drama
The Handmaid's Tale

Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alexander Skarsgard in Big Little Lies

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"This is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

James Franco in The Disaster Artist

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Series, Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Laura Dern in Big Little Lies

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Coco

Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

In The Fade

Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series Or A Motion Picture Made For Television

Ewan McGregor in Fargo

Best Television Series - Comedy Or Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari in Master of None

Best Director - Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water

Best Mini-Series Or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Best Motion Picture - Comedy Or Musical

Lady Bird

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Related Topics:
entertainmentaward showsawardgolden globe awardsdistractionbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldmoviesmovie news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News