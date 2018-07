The 13th (Honoring Jay-Z's 13th Studio Album - 4:44)

2 ounces D'USSE VSOP COGNAC

1 ounces line juice

1/2 ounces simple syrup

2 ounces ginger beer or ginger ale

D'USSE Lemonade

2 ounces D'USSE VSOP Cognac

6 ounces Simply Lemonade

Jay Z and Beyoncé's on the run tour has made it to the U.S., with a show in Philly on July 30 . Colin Asare-Appiah, Bacardi Senior Portfolio Ambassador and a mixologist for the tour's exclusive D'USSE VIP Lounge, stopped by the 6abc studios to demonstrate how to make two of the D'USSE cocktails celebrities will enjoy backstage.Shake all ingredients (MINUS ginger beer or ginger ale) and then top with ginger beer or ginger ale.Build in glass with ice