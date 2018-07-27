ENTERTAINMENT NOW

Here's how to drink like the VIPs on Jay-Z's tour

Our celebrity mixologist shows you how to make summer drinks featured on Jay-Z's tour. (WPVI)

Jay Z and Beyoncé's on the run tour has made it to the U.S., with a show in Philly on July 30. Colin Asare-Appiah, Bacardi Senior Portfolio Ambassador and a mixologist for the tour's exclusive D'USSE VIP Lounge, stopped by the 6abc studios to demonstrate how to make two of the D'USSE cocktails celebrities will enjoy backstage.

The 13th (Honoring Jay-Z's 13th Studio Album - 4:44)
  • 2 ounces D'USSE VSOP COGNAC
  • 1 ounces line juice
  • 1/2 ounces simple syrup
  • 2 ounces ginger beer or ginger ale
Method: Shake all ingredients (MINUS ginger beer or ginger ale) and then top with ginger beer or ginger ale.

D'USSE Lemonade
  • 2 ounces D'USSE VSOP Cognac
  • 6 ounces Simply Lemonade
Method: Build in glass with ice

