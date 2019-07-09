Arts & Entertainment

Hundreds line up for chance to purchase 'Hamilton' tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of 'Hamilton' fans lined up in front of Forrest Theatre beginning as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday morning for a chance to get tickets to see the upcoming show.

By 8:30, each fan was given a different color wristband that told them what time to come back to buy their tickets.

At 5 p.m, the line will be open to anyone hoping to see the show.

Hamilton is scheduled for 96 performances at Forrest Theatre from August 27 to November 17.

The next available day to get tickets is still to be determined, but representatives at the theatre said the information will be posted on their website at a later time.
