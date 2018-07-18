ENTERTAINMENT

Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Jay-Z says he's disappointed his Philadelphia "Made in America" festival will not be held in "the heart of the city" after this year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the city confirmed Tuesday that the annual concert won't be on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway anymore.

A city spokeswoman said the event was originally intended as a Labor Day weekend attraction during a slow time but that "may no longer be necessary."

In a Wednesday column in the Inquirer, Jay-Z accused the city of making the decision without a "meeting, notice, dialogue or proper communication." He said the festival has since 2012 "had a positive $102.8 million economic impact."

It's unclear if the festival would continue and where it would be.

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and Post Malone are set to perform this year.

