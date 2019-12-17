Arts & Entertainment

J.J. Abrams tackles daunting, emotional end to 'Star Wars' journey with 'The Rise of Skywalker'

HOLLYWOOD -- When "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters, it will mark the end of a triple trilogy of films that started back in 1977. "Skywalker's" director, producer and co-writer J.J. Abrams also happens to be a huge fan of this franchise. He used to be in the audience watching the originals when he was a kid.

"All I know, the ambition of this movie, which was always pretty enormous in terms of scope and spectacle and scale and all that, we were always conscious of the fact that none of that matters if you're not emotionally connected and if you're not feeling something," said Abrams.

The stars of the film believe we'll see plenty of emotion right there on the screen.

"There's nothing--not a cynical drop--in this movie," said Oscar Isaac, who plays Poe. "But it is, I think, it's incredibly emotional and incredibly fulfilling."

"You need that tissue. You need that tissue. In fact, just bring the box, man, and put it next to you," said John Boyega, who plays Finn. "With joy comes sacrifice, my friend."

There is a lot to sum up here...and the man in charge felt the pressure to do it right.

"I felt a level of fear in it," admitted Abrams. "I felt the challenge of it, of ending this thing-- not just three films but nine films, making a movie that works on its own as well. And it was a daunting prospect."

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is in theaters for previews Thursday, Dec. 19 and opens nationwide Friday, Dec. 20.
