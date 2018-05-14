ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Guarini and Alicia Vitarelli discuss American Idol Top 3

Justin Guarini and Alicia Vitarelli discuss American Idol Top 3 during Action News at 4pm on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Only one more week stands between the top three finalists and the finale of American Idol. The winner will be crowned next Monday.

'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
Three talented performers have made it to the final round of "American Idol."


On Sunday night, Michael J. Woodard from East Falls was one of two hopefuls voted off the show.

Alicia Vitarelli and former contestant and Idol expert Justin Guarini discuss Michael's time on the show and their thoughts on the remaining Top 3 American Idol contestants.

American Idol airs Sunday at 8pm on 6abc.

East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5pm on March 25, 2018.



