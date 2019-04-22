kanye west

Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday

INDIO, California -- Kanye West brought the church to Coachella.

The rapper held a special Sunday service on Easter, also live streaming it on YouTube.

The event lasted three hours and featured celebrity friends like Chance the Rapper, Teyana Taylor, DMX and Kid Cudi, according to ABC News.

RELATED: Video catches woman tossing 7 newborn puppies into Coachella dumpster in 90-degree weather

The service included a full band and massive gospel choir dressed in shades of pink and purple.

West even dropped in some of his songs like "Lift Yourself," "All Falls Down," and "Otis."

As he concluded his song, "Jesus Walks," he fell to his knees, appearing to be praying.

The controversial rapper also debuted a new song, "Water."

West reportedly was slated to headline the two-weekend event before pulling out due to a clash with organizers.

The performance was a continuation of West's viral "Sunday Service" performances that have been captured through his wife Kim Kardashian's social media.

SEE ALSO: Kanye West said his 'MAGA' hat makes him 'feel like Superman' during meeting with President Trump
EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West discussed his support for President Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniarap musickanye westreligionrappermusicu.s. & worldcoachellaeasterkardashian family
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Kanye West reportedly wants to build Star Wars-inspired homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News