Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo, Halsey headline Q102 Jingle Ball 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Q102's Jingle Ball concert is a holiday tradition that brings some of the hottest names in the music business to Philadelphia every December.

"Jingle Ball has become a Philadelphia institution around the holiday season and it's the expectation that the biggest names will come bless the stage with Q102 and we are definitely delivering that this year," said afternoon host Buster.

Among the big names performing this year is Lizzo, who was just here this summer for Made in America.


EMBED More News Videos

Made in America festival kicks off Labor Day weekend in Philly. George Solis reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on August 31, 2019.



"Lizzo is literally iconic and the fact that we got her here in Philly is amazing," said Rach on the Radio, Q102's mid-day host. "She did the Rocky steps and had Jim Steaks, so I'm sure she's really hyped to be back here too."

Jersey girl Halsey is also headlining.

"Halsey is huge, especially because she's from Jersey," Rach said. "I'm from South Jersey and for her, it's going to be like a homecoming."

Of all the acts, there's one the Q102 hosts say has perhaps been the biggest request from listeners.


EMBED More News Videos

Musikfest is a tradition fueled with the love and passion of music fans everywhere. Community Journalist Matteo reports.



"All the girls were saying if Why Don't We isn't there, we're not coming," said Elliot King, the host of Q102 Tonight.

Also on this year's Jingle Ball lineup: Monsta X, Niall Horan, Five Seconds of Summer (5SOS) and breakout artist Lewis Capaldi.

The hosts consider the show their official start of the holiday season.

"It really, truly brings everybody together and it is a mini gift, a little bit early," said Rach.

Q102's Jingle Ball is Wednesday, December 11th at the Wells Fargo Center.

You can start winning tickets starting October 5 on Q102, before they go on sale to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth philadelphiaconcertentertainmentradiophilly newswells fargo centermusic news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Delaware County community honors resource officer whose son died
Looking for a job? Philadelphia Navy Yard is hiring
Elementary school raises awareness for kids fighting cancer
AccuWeather: Warm, More Humid
Forensic expert offers insight into search for missing NJ girl
2 off-duty Philly police officers injured in fight at 7-Eleven
Show More
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Illegal dumping caught on camera in Southwest Philadelphia
Man in critical condition after North Philadelphia shooting
2 partially decomposed bodies found in Port Richmond home
More TOP STORIES News