Lizzo, Halsey headline Q102 Jingle Ball 2019

"Jingle Ball has become a Philadelphia institution around the holiday season and it's the expectation that the biggest names will come bless the stage with Q102 and we are definitely delivering that this year," said afternoon host Buster.
Among the big names performing this year is Lizzo, who was just here this summer for Made in America.
"Lizzo is literally iconic and the fact that we got her here in Philly is amazing," said Rach on the Radio, Q102's mid-day host. "She did the Rocky steps and had Jim Steaks, so I'm sure she's really hyped to be back here too."
Jersey girl Halsey is also headlining.
"Halsey is huge, especially because she's from Jersey," Rach said. "I'm from South Jersey and for her, it's going to be like a homecoming."
Of all the acts, there's one the Q102 hosts say has perhaps been the biggest request from listeners.
"All the girls were saying if Why Don't We isn't there, we're not coming," said Elliot King, the host of Q102 Tonight.
Also on this year's Jingle Ball lineup: Monsta X, Niall Horan, Five Seconds of Summer (5SOS) and breakout artist Lewis Capaldi.
The hosts consider the show their official start of the holiday season.
"It really, truly brings everybody together and it is a mini gift, a little bit early," said Rach.
Q102's Jingle Ball is Wednesday, December 11th at the Wells Fargo Center.
You can start winning tickets starting October 5 on Q102, before they go on sale to the public.