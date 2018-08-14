Local American Idol stars come home for concert in Upper Darby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3264306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> East Falls native heading to Hollywood on American Idol: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 5pm on March 25, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3195355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bucks Co. teen hoping to become the next American Idol - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on March 9, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3925200" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Local American Idol stars heading home for concert in Upper Darby. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2018.

American Idol is in town Tuesday night, giving local fans a chance to see their favorite contestants perform.The Top 7, including winner Maddie Poppe, will take the stage for a live concert at the Tower Theater in Upper Darby.But the crowd is especially excited to see our two hometown stars - Langhorne's Catie Turner and East Falls native, Michael J. Woodard.They will take the hometown stage in just a few hours and have been all across the country performing for fans of the show. But tonight, Catie and Michael are home.Both tell Action News they expect a lot of familiar faces in the crowd, from friends to family to church groups. Catie says it's a "pinch me " kind of moment.She remembers camping out outside as a freshman in high school for a chance to see one her favorite bands. But now, she will be on stage.Both of them became household names almost overnight. Week by week, the country got to know them and their sounds.It's certainly been a whirlwind few months for our two local stars on the rise and they say it just feels good to know there will be a familiar Philly energy coming from these seats.The show starts at 7pm and tickets are still available.And for anyone watching...this too could be you!The American Idol bus tour auditions are coming to Philadelphia in just a few weeks.The date is set for Thursday, September 6th and producers tell Action News that details on a location will be released in a few days.------