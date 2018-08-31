ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Made in America begins to take over the Ben Franklin Parkway

Made in America begins to take over the Ben Franklin Parkway.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's Labor Day weekend, and that means the Made in America festival will once again take over the Ben Franklin Parkway.

Crews have been busy transforming the parkway.

Stages, screens and even a Ferris wheel are going up at Eakins Oval.

During the two day event, more than 70 artists will perform on five different stages.

Made in America will draw nearly 50,000 music fans.

It has secured it's home on the Parkway for years to come after public friction between Mayor Jim Kenney and Jay-Z earlier this year.

Not everyone is excited about the extra noised and traffic congestion caused by the event, but many say that's the price you pay when you live in the area.

