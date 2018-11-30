It his first since he was released from prison in April.
When Action News' Sharrie Williams sat down with Mill back in May, he said he didn't write in jail because he didn't feel inspired.
#MeekCHAMPIONSHIPS IS OUT EVERYWHERE: https://t.co/cnkFiMLXmy pic.twitter.com/yFxlHtC88j— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) November 30, 2018
Clearly he's in a new place now, because his new album, 'Championships,' is loaded with 19 new songs.
Fans are already talking about one of his songs featuring his former foe, rapper Drake.
Tickets for 'Meek Mill: The Motivation Tour' at The Met on March 15, 2019, go on sale Friday.
