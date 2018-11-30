MEEK MILL

Meek Mill drops 'Championships' album, Philly concert tickets on sale Friday

Meek Mill drops 'Championships' album. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 30, 2018.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has released his newest album.

It his first since he was released from prison in April.
When Action News' Sharrie Williams sat down with Mill back in May, he said he didn't write in jail because he didn't feel inspired.

Meek Mill one-on-one, as seen on Action News at 6 p.m., May 22, 2018



Clearly he's in a new place now, because his new album, 'Championships,' is loaded with 19 new songs.

Fans are already talking about one of his songs featuring his former foe, rapper Drake.

Tickets for 'Meek Mill: The Motivation Tour' at The Met on March 15, 2019, go on sale Friday.


