Meek Mill, Jay-Z start criminal justice reform organization

A new coalition is being formed Wednesday to create a criminal justice reform organization.It will include Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill, 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin and Jay-Z.Mill has been speaking out for criminal justice reform since his release from jail last spring.He says the current system ensnares young black people and aims to keep them incarcerated instead of opting to rehabilitate them.-----