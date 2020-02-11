2020 Roots Picnic lineup released, Meek Mill to headline

The concert is headlined by Meek Mill, Summer Walker, DaBaby, Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy, and Thundercat.
Also on the lineup, The Roots present Soul with special guests Musiq Soulchild, SWV, and Brandy.
Other acts include The Read, CRWN with Elliott Wilson, Black Thought & J.Period's Live Mixtape featuring Griselda, Raekwon, and Ghostface, along with Sir, Baby Rose, Buddy, D'ussePalooza, Questlove Supreme Podcast, and Phony Ppl.
Meshell Ndegeocello reimagines Prince and This Thing Called Life.
Hardwork Movement, Aquil Dawud, DJ Diamond Kuts, Bren Joy, Around the Way Curls, and Poundside Pop round out the lineup.
The 2020 Roots Picnic will take place Saturday, May 30 at The Mann at Fairmount Park.
Tickets go on sale Friday at Noon. All Roots Picnic tickets are General Admission tickets. There are no assigned seats.
Early Bird pricing is $69.50 per ticket. The tickets then go up to $79.50 and $89.50 as the date approaches.
Concert organizers say you can share the 2020 lineup poster on social media to receive an early access code. Email a screenshot of your post to promo@rootspicnicphilly.com to receive the code.
ONLINE: http://rootspicnic.com/philly/