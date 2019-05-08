cominguproses

Meet the 30 men competing for Hannah B.'s heart on 'The Bachelorette'

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA (ABC)
By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's time to go into "Beast" mode! The Bachelorette Hannah B. will soon begin her search for love.

At long last, we are finally getting a look at the 30 men competing for her heart.

Among them, there's a golf pro, a professional basketball player, a singer/songwriter, and a surfer, just to name a few.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of "The Bachelorette," on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguproseschris harrisonbachelorette
COMINGUPROSES
Check out Hannah B's new 'Bachelorette' promo
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Colton chases after love in part 1 of 'Bachelor' finale
Chris Harrison previews tonight's big 'Bachelor' finale
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Meghan, Harry introduce Baby Sussex to the world
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Uber, Lyft drivers in Philly to rally in nationwide protest
2 Delaware State Police troopers injured in crash
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
141 live cats, 59 dead cats seized from Doylestown home
Harper smashes grand slam, Phillies' social mocks Smash Mouth
Pedestrian struck on eastbound Atlantic City Expressway
VIDEO: Snake bites man in face at friend's door
More TOP STORIES News