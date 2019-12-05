PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some of the biggest and loudest rock bands from the 1980s are hitting the road next year.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have announced "The Stadium Tour."
It kicks off in Miami in July.
Motley Crue confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020
The tour includes stops on Tuesday, August 11 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey and Saturday, August 15 at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. at www.LiveNation.com.
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett headed to Citizens Bank Park
