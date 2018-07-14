ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New Jersey woman charged with hacking Selena Gomez's email

A woman has been charged with 11 felonies stemming from the hacking of the email of Selena Gomez and one of the singer's associates.

LOS ANGELES --
A woman has been charged with 11 felonies stemming from the hacking of the email of Selena Gomez and one of the singer's associates.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday that 21-year-old Susan Antrach of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, has been charged with five identity-theft counts, five fraud counts and one count of accessing and using data without permission. The charges are felonies that collectively could get her nearly 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors allege Antrach accessed the accounts of the 25-year-old Gomez and the unnamed associate several times in 2015 and 2016, and also posted private media from the accounts online.

Antrach has not entered a plea. Prosecutors did not know if she has hired an attorney who could comment, and no phone listing could be found for her.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnew jersey newscelebrityemailshacking
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Jon Stewart helps aid goats found on New York subway tracks
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
Gretchen Carlson: Miss America's claims cost pageant $75K
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News