Obama lands on Billboard Top 100 chart

Obama lands on Billboard Top 100 chart.

Former President Barack Obama has landed on the Top 100 Billboard charts.

He is a featured performer on the song "One Last Time" 44 Remix, which debuted at 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B songs chart.

The song was released last month by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is the creator of the Broadway musical "Hamilton."

The song features Obama reciting a speech by the nation's first commander-in-chief, George Washington.

