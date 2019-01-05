Obama lands on Billboard Top 100 chart

Former President Barack Obama has landed on the Top 100 Billboard charts.
He is a featured performer on the song "One Last Time" 44 Remix, which debuted at 22 on the Billboard Hot R&B songs chart.
The song was released last month by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is the creator of the Broadway musical "Hamilton."
The song features Obama reciting a speech by the nation's first commander-in-chief, George Washington.
