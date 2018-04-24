ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Royal Baby Fever: Odds are in for royal baby name

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Duchess Kate leave the hospital with their third child. (John Stillwell/Pool photo via AP, File)

Prince William and Duchess Kate have welcomed a baby boy, but royal baby fans are still in anticipation. The baby's name has not yet been announced.

The baby's full name, which will likely be announced in the next few days, will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.

According to the Mirror Online, if it's a boy, the bookies have "Arthur" as the favorite, with 2-1 odds. Next up is "James" (4-1), "Phillip" (5-1) and "Albert" (6-1).

Had the child been a girl, "Mary" had the best odds at 3-1. That's because Mary is one of the Queen's middle names, and also her grandmother's name. "Alice" and "Victoria" were the next two favorites.

PHOTOS: Will, Kate and the royal family through the years
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentroyal familybabyprince williamkate middletonu.s. & worldroyals
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News