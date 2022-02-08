Oscars

2022 Oscar nominations: 'Power of the Dog' tops with 12 nods, 'Dune' scores 10 | FULL LIST

The nominees for best actress are: Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart.
'Power of the Dog' tops Oscar noms with 12; 'Dune' nabs 10

LOS ANGELES -- The 94th Oscars are almost here! Before tuning in to Sunday's telecast, take a look at the full list of 2022 nominations.

*Scroll down for a list of nominees in all 23 categories*

Leading the pack of nominees is "The Power of the Dog," which earned 12 nominations. Close behind was "Dune" with 10. "Belfast" and "West Side Story" tied with seven apiece and "King Richard" scored six nominations.

This year's best picture nominees are: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

WATCH | On The Red Carpet: Oscar Nominations Special
In this special Oscar edition of On The Red Carpet, we take a look at the films up for Oscar gold, plus this year's best actor and actress nominees and our top 10 Oscar red carpet fashion moments!



"The Power of the Dog's" Jane Campion, a nominee for 1993's "The Piano," became the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. Last year, Chloé Zhao became just the second woman to ever win the award. Campion's director of photography, Ari Wegner, also became the second woman ever nominated for best cinematography. The only previous woman to do so was Rachel Morrison for "Mudbound" in 2018.

Sandy Kenyon has more on the nominees:
Sandy Kenyon breaks down the list of 2022 Oscar nominations.



The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony returns to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host.

The show is packing in some major star power: Beyonce and Billie Eilish will perform nominated songs, and an eclectic group of presenters -- including some unexpected names like DJ Khaled, Tony Hawk, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shaun White -- will hand out awards.

2022 Oscar nominees


(Not listed in order of presentation)

Best Picture

This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Jesse Plemons in a scene from "The Power of the Dog."

Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP


"Belfast"
"CODA"
"Don't Look Up"
"Drive My Car"
"Dune"
"King Richard"
"Licorice Pizza"
"Nightmare Alley"
"The Power of the Dog"
"West Side Story"

Directing


"Belfast" Kenneth Branagh
"Drive My Car" Ryusuke Hamaguchi
"Licorice Pizza" Paul Thomas Anderson
"The Power of the Dog" Jane Campion
"West Side Story" Steven Spielberg

Actress in a Leading Role

This image released by Amazon shows Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball, left, and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in a scene from "Being the Ricardos."

Glen Wilson/Amazon via AP


Jessica Chastain in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye"
Olivia Colman in "The Lost Daughter"
Penélope Cruz in "Parallel Mothers"
Nicole Kidman in "Being the Ricardos"
Kristen Stewart in "Spencer"

Actor in a Leading Role

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Will Smith, right, with Demi Singleton, left, and Saniyya Sidney in a scene from "King Richard."

Chiabella James/ Warner Bros. Pictures via AP


Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick...BOOM!"
Will Smith in "King Richard"
Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

LIST: All 93 movies that won Oscars for best picture
The Academy has nominated 581 films for the Oscars' best picture award. Here's a look at the few that made history.



Actress in a Supporting Role


Jessie Buckley in "The Lost Daughter"
Ariana DeBose in "West Side Story"
Judi Dench in "Belfast"
Kirsten Dunst in "The Power of the Dog"
Aunjanue Ellis in "King Richard"

Actor in a Supporting Role


Ciarán Hinds in "Belfast"
Troy Kotsur in "CODA"
Jesse Plemons in "The Power of the Dog"
J.K. Simmons in "Being the Ricardos"
Kodi Smit-McPhee in "The Power of the Dog"

Cinematography

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune."

Warner Bros. Pictures via AP


"Dune" Greig Fraser
"Nightmare Alley" Dan Laustsen

"The Power of the Dog" Ari Wegner
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" Bruno Delbonnel
"West Side Story" Janusz Kaminski

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)


"CODA" Screenplay by Sin Heder
"Drive My Car" Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
"Dune" Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth
"The Lost Daughter" Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal
"The Power of the Dog" Written by Jane Campion

Writing (Original Screenplay)

This image released by MGM shows Cooper Hoffman, left, and Alana Haim in a scene from "Licorice Pizza."

MGM via AP


"Belfast" Written by Kenneth Branagh
"Don't Look Up" Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota
"King Richard" Written by Zach Baylin
"Licorice Pizza" Written by Paul Thomas Anderson
"The Worst Person in the World" Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Animated Feature Film


"Encanto"
"Flee"
"Luca"
"The Mitchells vs. the Machines"
"Raya and the Last Dragon"

International Feature Film


"Drive My Car" Japan
"Flee" Denmark
"The Hand of God" Italy
"Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom" Bhutan
"The Worst Person in the World" Norway

Documentary Feature


"Ascension"
"Attica"
"Flee"
"Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)"
"Writing with Fire"

Documentary Short Subject


"Audible"
"Lead Me Home"
"The Queen of Basketball"
"Three Songs for Benazir"
"When We Were Bullies"

Animated Short Film


"Affairs of the Art"
"Bestia"
"Boxballet"
"Robin Robin"
"The Windshield Wiper"

Live Action Short Film


"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run"
"The Dress"
"The Long Goodbye"
"On My Mind"

"Please Hold"

Music (Original Song)

Caitriona Balfe, from left, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Jude Hill and Lewis McAskie appear in a scene from "Belfast."

Rob Youngson/Focus Features via AP


"Be Alive" from "King Richard" Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
"Dos Oruguitas" from "Encanto" Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down To Joy" from "Belfast" Music and Lyric by Van Morrison
"No Time To Die" from "No Time to Die" Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
"Somehow You Do" from "Four Good Days" Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Music (Original Score)


"Don't Look Up" Nicholas Britell
"Dune" Hans Zimmer
"Encanto" Germaine Franco
"Parallel Mothers" Alberto Iglesias
"The Power of the Dog" Jonny Greenwood

Sound


"Belfast" Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
"Dune" Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
"No Time to Die" Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
"The Power of the Dog" Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
"West Side Story" Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Film Editing

This image released by Netflix shows Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Jennifer Lawrence in "Don't Look Up."

Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP


"Don't Look Up" Hank Corwin
"Dune" Joe Walker
"King Richard" Pamela Martin
"The Power of the Dog" Peter Sciberras
"tick, tick...BOOM!" Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Costume Design


"Cruella" Jenny Beavan
"Cyrano" Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
"Dune" Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
"Nightmare Alley" Luis Sequeira
"West Side Story" Paul Tazewell

Makeup and Hairstyling

This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker in a scene from "The Eyes of Tammy Faye."

Searchlight Pictures via AP


"Coming 2 America" Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
"Cruella" Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
"Dune" Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
"House of Gucci" Gran Lundstrm, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Visual Effects


"Dune" Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
"Free Guy" Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
"No Time to Die" Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Production Design

"Dune" Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
"Nightmare Alley" Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
"The Power of the Dog" Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
"West Side Story" Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

WATCH | Sandy Kenyon breaks down the 2022 Oscar nominations
Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon breaks down the 2022 Oscar nominations and shares some of his picks.



Mark your calendars: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage.


The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Hulu and this ABC station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
