Peter Fonda dead at 79 - star of 'Easy Rider,' 'Ulee's Gold' had lung cancer, family says

Actor Peter Fonda arrives at a film festival in Palm Springs on Jan. 2, 2018. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Peter Fonda, a member of one of Hollywood's most iconic families who was best known for the 1960s counterculture classic "Easy Rider," has died at age 79, his publicist has confirmed.

Fonda helped to write and produce the 1969 biker film and starred in it with Dennis Hopper. It instantly became a lasting symbol of the 1960s counterculture.

He was the son of acting legend Henry Fonda, the younger brother of Jane Fonda and father of Bridget Fonda.

His family says Fonda died Friday morning at 11:05 a.m. at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family members. They said the cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

"In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy," the family said in a statement released by their publicist.

"And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life.

In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom."

In addition to "Easy Rider" Fonda was in dozens of films and television shows over a career spanning some six decades. He received renewed critical acclaim for his work on "Ulee's Gold" in 1997, earning an Academy Award nomination for his role as a Florida beekeeper trying to save family members from drug abuse.

