PHOTOS: Summer Concert Season Officially Kicks Off

CAMDEN, NJ -- The 93.3 WMMR music celebration the MMRBQ returned to the BB&T Pravilion on May 18, 2019.The all day mini festival marks the events 12th straight year to start the summer concert season for the area.The day long music festival was kicked off by local artists Siravo. Joining the line up for the day was Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Fozzy, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, The Struts, Evanescence, and concluded with Shindowne.