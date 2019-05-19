concert

PHOTOS: Summer Concert Season Officially Kicks Off

Bad Wolves performing at the BB&T Pravilion
CAMDEN, NJ -- The 93.3 WMMR music celebration the MMRBQ returned to the BB&T Pravilion on May 18, 2019.

The all day mini festival marks the events 12th straight year to start the summer concert season for the area.

The day long music festival was kicked off by local artists Siravo. Joining the line up for the day was Bad Wolves, The Glorious Sons, Fozzy, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, The Struts, Evanescence, and concluded with Shindowne.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcamdenconcertphiladelphia newsentertainmentmusic
CONCERT
NKOTB performs Selena tribute with Selena's siblings in crowd
50 free events in Philadelphia to celebrate Independence Day
BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm
Rapper Kodak Black arrested at music festival
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Teen killed in Frankford double shooting
Pa. trooper dies after being found unresponsive outside car
Eagles' Chris Long says he's retiring after 11 seasons
5-car crash leaves several injured in South Philly
Biden rejects Democrats' anger in call for national unity
Animal shelter suspends adoptions, intakes after infections
Several injured after crash at Neshaminy Mall
Show More
CDC: Multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry
Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard
Arnold Schwarzenegger assaulted during event in South Africa
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
FDNY fighting billboard fire in middle of Times Square
More TOP STORIES News