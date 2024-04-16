Sixers game could impact Bad Bunny concert in Philadelphia, Ticketmaster says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lot is riding on the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers game for Bad Bunny fans.

The widely-known artist's concert scheduled for Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center may be moved, officials say.

The 76ers are scheduled to play at home on Wednesday night in the NBA's Play-in Tournament. If they lose, they will play again in a game scheduled for Friday.

Ticketmaster told customers that if the 76ers must play on Friday, the Bad Bunny's concert would move to Thursday.

The popular artist is making a stop in Philadelphia on his 'Most Wanted Tour.'

The Puerto Rican rapper is also set to play in dozens of other cities across the U.S. through May 26.