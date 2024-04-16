WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Sixers game could impact Bad Bunny concert in Philadelphia, Ticketmaster says

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A lot is riding on the upcoming Philadelphia 76ers game for Bad Bunny fans.

The widely-known artist's concert scheduled for Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center may be moved, officials say.

The 76ers are scheduled to play at home on Wednesday night in the NBA's Play-in Tournament. If they lose, they will play again in a game scheduled for Friday.

Ticketmaster told customers that if the 76ers must play on Friday, the Bad Bunny's concert would move to Thursday.

The popular artist is making a stop in Philadelphia on his 'Most Wanted Tour.'

The Puerto Rican rapper is also set to play in dozens of other cities across the U.S. through May 26.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW