Arts & Entertainment

'Queer Eye' filming this month in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some very stylish men could turn up in Center City soon to offer up fashion tips.

Netflix announced it is renewing the reality series "Queer Eye."

And the show's fifth season will be filmed in Philadelphia, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Production will begin this month, so be on the lookout for the Fab 5: Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

You'll be able to see the Philadelphia episodes on Netflix next year.

Brown is no stranger to Philly. He was a cast member on MTV's "Real World: Philadelphia" in 2004.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentnetflixreality television
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
Step closer to speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard
Rescuers free woman from flipped SUV on Boulevard
Strangers help family after thieves steal wheelchair ramps
Study: Flesh-eating bacteria on the rise in Delaware Bay
Venomous snake bites woman doing laundry in Berks Co.
Show More
Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car
Suspect slashes tires on police vehicles near City Hall
Woman found dead in abandoned home in Philly
Trump kicks off 2020 campaign at Orlando rally
Now On Sale: Eagles announce public practice at Linc, cost $10
More TOP STORIES News