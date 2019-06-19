'Queer Eye' filming this month in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some very stylish men could turn up in Center City soon to offer up fashion tips.
Netflix announced it is renewing the reality series "Queer Eye."
And the show's fifth season will be filmed in Philadelphia, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Production will begin this month, so be on the lookout for the Fab 5: Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).
You'll be able to see the Philadelphia episodes on Netflix next year.
Brown is no stranger to Philly. He was a cast member on MTV's "Real World: Philadelphia" in 2004.
