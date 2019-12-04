Arts & Entertainment

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Denny Laine brings tour to New Jersey, Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had musical royalty at 6abc on Tuesday.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and two-time Grammy award winner Denny Laine is in the area for two performances.

Laine is a founding member of both The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band, Wings. He's now on tour with his Moody Wing Band. They are in town for two local shows.



They're performing two albums in their entirety, along with other songs from Laine's storied career.

He tells our Alicia Vitarelli this tour brings in both old fans and new ones too.

"They bring their children and they bring their children. They've grown up with this music and for us, it's a great compliment that the children like the music," Laine says. "It makes it fresh again."

Laine also lives here in Doylestown part-time and says he loves writing music here.



You can catch Laine Thursday, December 5 at the Levoy Theatre in Millville, New Jersey.

He will also be at the City Winery in Center City Sunday, December 8.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcumberland countyphiladelphiaentertainmentmusic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mysteries remain after Pa. mom's arrest in deaths of 2 children
State police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia
6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon
Thief caught on camera stealing catalytic converter in Fairmount
Pottsville woman sentenced in 'Grandparents Scheme'
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Show More
Montco man charged with more than 150 counts of child porn
Fire victim remembered as devout church elder and volunteer
Truck filled with Mayfair Christmas decorations stolen from business
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
More TOP STORIES News