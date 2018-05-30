ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Roseanne' canceled by ABC, reruns pulled by other networks after Barr tweet on Valerie Jarrett

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the "Planet of the Apes." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

ABC has canceled Roseanne following a Roseanne Barr tweet that suggested former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, released the following statement:
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

Hulu and the Laff comedy channel said Tuesday they were pulling re-runs of Roseanne from their schedules.

Before the announcement, Barr apologized to Jarrett for "making a bad joke about her politics and her looks." The tweet was deleted and she said she is leaving Twitter.

On Tuesday night, Barr returned to Twitter to apologize again and to leave a message for her fans:


Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, reiterated Dungey's statement on Twitter.


Cast member Sara Gilbert, who played Darlene, also spoke out.


Emma Kenney, who played Harris, said she'd called her manager to quit the show and found out it was canceled.


Wanda Sykes, who worked as a consulting producer on the show, announced before the show was canceled that she would be leaving the show.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
