Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction

If you grew up watching the holiday favorite "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," you'll soon have an opportunity to take home a part of movie history.

Puppets that were used in the 1964 stop-motion animation Christmas special are going up for auction.

The 11-inch-tall Santa and Rudolph puppets are being sold as one lot and are expected to bring between $150,000 and $250,000.

The figures were created by Japanese puppet maker Ichiro Kumoro more than 55 years ago.

The auction is being held by Profiles in History and begins November 13.
