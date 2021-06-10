RuPaul's Drive 'N Drag coming to King of Prussia to 'Save 2021'

Arts & Entertainment

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- From Pride Month to the joys of celebrating in person after a long stretch of isolation during the pandemic, there's a lot to toast to.

RuPaul's Drive 'N Drag is coming to King of Prussia this weekend with a new show they promise will "Save 2021."

It has amazing music and even more fabulous vibes.

"Last year was no fun for anyone, so we're here to save 2021 and make it fun again," says Kameron Michaels, one of the performers.

"We have dancers, we have some comedy, we have amazing drag performances, we have the new girls from Season 13 with us. It's just an all-around great show."

Michaels joins other finalists from RuPaul's Drag Race, who are on a mission to save the world from what they call "the debacle that was 2020."

Watch the live drag show from the safety of your vehicle, or from socially distanced party patios.

There are also gourmet food trucks on hand for treats.

"Just to be among that energy, especially during Pride Month, is such a cool thing," Michaels says. "To be around other people, and just be so excited to see a drag show, you feel that energy and the love."



This Friday night, they're also teaming up with the much-anticipated new release "In the Heights" with photo opps and chances to win tickets to see the film.

It's all happening at the King of Prussia Mall Friday through Sunday.

Click here for tickets.
