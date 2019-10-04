Tamron Hall gets candid about new show, how Temple University made her 'tough'

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- Tamron Hall has been on the air for just about a month now. We had a chance to tour her new set, which seats about 150 people.
Tamron tells us the goal of the design was an intimate experience.
"That's the spirit of the show, the community, the intimacy," Hall says. "We are never too big to talk to friends and that's the spirit here."
Weaving through the audience, making the people a part of the show, that was Tamron's vision as she embarked on this new chapter.
"It's about having your voice heard and that's the goal of the show," she says. "I've been blown away by the way people have responded to the stories of everyday people. That's what it's about."
Tamron's own journey has inspired many people. With her new show, she's writing her own next chapter - her way, and in her words.
"I'm thankful for my son, my husband, my family," she says in tears. "Thank you, Philly."
The Temple University alum credits the school and the city for helping shape and guide her.
"So much of what I learned about resilience I learned the four years I lived in Philadelphia," Hall says. "It teaches you how to take a punch and it teaches you how to get up from a punch. Everything about the city is, to me, the spirit of our show, which is to never give up."
And with each show, you can feel that vibe and the gratitude, especially when she cozies up to the crowd for selfies.
"I have mastered the selfie," she laughs.
If you visit her studio in New York City, you're pretty much guaranteed to get a selfie!
You can watch Tamron Hall every day at 10 a.m. on 6abc.
