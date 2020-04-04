tamron hall

'Tamron Hall Show' doing daily segments dedicated to hearing from those facing COVID-19 head on

By Karl Schmid
After late-night talk shows one by one returned to television with episodes taped at home, the lights are also starting to turn on for daytime talkers that had gone dark over the coronavirus crisis.

Talk show host Tamron Hall is back on the air for the first time since the widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

"We halted production the second week in March out of an abundance of caution as you well know," Tamron Hall told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid.

"We wanted to get back on so that we could bring the stories of the, for example, the people who are still on the front lines," said Hall.

Hall's show is now doing new daily segments dedicated to hearing from those facing COVID-19 head on, those on the front lines of the pandemic as well as those in desperate need of their care, and Tamron is originating from her home.

"Our professional lives and our personal lives have merged in a way that we never expected," said Hall of working from home. "The beauty of who you are on air and who I hope I am on air is that people always felt comfortable - now they're just officially in it."

See all new episodes of the "Tamron Hall Show" weekdays on ABC.
