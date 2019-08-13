Tamron Hall talks about her new talk show on 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Award-winning journalist Tamron Hall visited the 6abc studios to talk about her new talk show on ABC which premieres September 9th, 2019.The new mom and newlywed says her show will cover a range of topics, with the focus being on bringing people of diverse backgrounds together.The Temple alum has decades of experience covering the news. She is a former co-host of Today and host of MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.Viewers can tune in to the Tamron Hall Show beginning September 9th at 10 a.m. on 6abc.