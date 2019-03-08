Thai soccer team rescued from cave makes deal with production company to tell story

The Thailand boys soccer team rescued from a water-logged cave last summer is on the verge of signing a deal with Netflix.
The streaming giant says it is partnering with a production company to tell the boys' harrowing and heroic story.
A contract has not yet been signed, but both sides have agreed to terms.
The 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped two miles below the earth for two weeks last June and July.
