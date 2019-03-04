COMINGUPROSES

Colton finally jumps the fence on 'The Bachelor' tonight

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
We've been promised it all season. "Bachelor Nation," the time has finally arrived. Our Bachelor Colton Underwood will jump the fence tonight!

So what does it all mean? Why is Colton so upset that he's jumping the fence?

All we have seen in the preview is Colton complaining and then effortlessly hopping over a large white fence as host Chris Harrison and producers yell "Colton!" after him.



The show was filming pretty much in the middle of nowhere at the time of the "hopping."

The production crew didn't know where Colton had gone. Fans are over the moon excited for this and some have even said they would riot if it doesn't happen. Oh, it's happening.


A bit of background...Colton has his "Fantasy Suite" dates on tonight's episode. This is huge because it is speculated that this could be the big night for our virgin "Bachelor."

Is it? Who knows! Still in the running for his heart are Cassie, Tayshia, and Hannah.

Don't miss the big event tonight at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
