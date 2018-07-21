ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend for its 25th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot (KTRK)

Heroes get remembered but legends never die, and films like The Sandlot never get old.

It's been two and a half decades since Scotty, Benny the Jet, Ham, Squints and their baseball-loving buddies faced off with The Beast. In honor of the anniversary, the classic family comedy is returning to theaters this weekend.

Fathom Events will be showing the film in select theaters across the country on July 22 and July 24.

The screening will include a sneak peek of a documentary about the making of The Sandlot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie theaterchildrensportsbaseballu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Milwaukee officials invite Jay-Z to bring festival to city
Boots Riley discusses directorial debut in "Sorry to Bother You"
The Chainsmokers headline AC BeachFest next weekend
3 hot music events in Philly this weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missouri duck boat survivor recalls accident that killed 9 of her family members
9 family members among 17 dead in duck boat disaster
Lawyer of victims in deadly Philly duck boat crashes calls for shutdown
Teenager recovering after being shot in North Philadelphia
Police search for suspect who robbed Northeast Philadelphia convenience store
Man shot following attempted robbery in North Philadelphia
3 injured in stabbing outside Old City nightclub
6 hurt in crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Show More
4 people rescued following boating accident on the Delaware River
AccuWeather: Rain Developing
Police: Sexual predator sought for 3 gunpoint assaults
Local contractor charged with cheating customers
Opioid Crisis: 6abc.com Special Presentation
More News