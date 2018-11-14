ENTERTAINMENT

Tickets for Backstreet Boys Philly concert on sale Wed

EMBED </>More Videos

Backstreet Boys stopping in Philly on 'DNA World Tour' (Backstreet Boys)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Backstreet's back in Philly, alright!

The Backstreet Boys will making their return to Philadelphia on Saturday, August 17.

Tickets for their DNA World Tour concert g on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.

The boy band will be playing the Wells Fargo Center, where they hold the record for the highest attended concert - 21,424 fans - in the arena's history from a stop on their Into the Millennium Tour on Sept. 30, 1999.

The tour is in support of the release of their new album 'DNA,' coming out January 25.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentconcertmusic newswells fargo center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
6abc's Cirque Dreams Holidaze Sweepstakes
Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry hospitalized after performance
'Die Hard' coming back to theaters
Philly director takes close look inside the art world
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Holiday magic returns to Disneyland
The best sports and fitness events in Philadelphia this week
Top performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Feeling Cold Today, Wintry Mix Thursday
Arrest made in fatal Warrington hit-and-run
Teen shot, killed walking home from Camden High School
Car at Bucks Co. hotel may be linked to deadly Boulevard hit-and-run
NTSB holding hearing on Southwest flight that killed 1
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Morning Update: Teen killing in Camden
Pa. couple playing cards attacked by man with meat cleaver
Show More
Police: Woman attacks McDonald's manager over ketchup
Police open fire, chase armed man in Overbrook
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Construction worker says skin was falling off in the shower
Man, woman shot while standing on West Phila. porch
More News