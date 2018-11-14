Tickets for Backstreet Boys Philly concert on sale Wed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Backstreet's back in Philly, alright!
The Backstreet Boys will making their return to Philadelphia on Saturday, August 17.
Tickets for their DNA World Tour concert g on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com by phone at 1-800-298-4200 or in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office.
The boy band will be playing the Wells Fargo Center, where they hold the record for the highest attended concert - 21,424 fans - in the arena's history from a stop on their Into the Millennium Tour on Sept. 30, 1999.
The tour is in support of the release of their new album 'DNA,' coming out January 25.
