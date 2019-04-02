Travis Scott, Cardi B headlining Made In America 2019

The annual concert will take place August 31 and September 1.
Ticket presales began Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com.
The lineup also includes Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, and Blueface.
Also listed to perform: Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, Kaytranada, Grace Carter, Kayzo, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Madlib & Freddie Gibbs, Hippie Sabotage, SG Lewis (DJ set), MadeinTYO, DaBaby, Amber Mark, Megan Thee Stallion, Kasai, Channel Tres, Elephante, Phantoms, Set Mo, 99 Neighbors, and Calboy.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @trvisXX, @iamcardib, @JuiceWorlddd, @jamesblake, @kaskade, @AndersonPaak, @KodakBlack1k, and @bluefacebleedem + more. #MadeInAmerica 2019 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway 8/31 and 9/1. Presales start NOW!— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 2, 2019
Get more info here.