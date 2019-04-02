Arts & Entertainment

Travis Scott, Cardi B headlining Made In America 2019

Travis Scott and Cardi B will headline this year's Made in America Festival on the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The annual concert will take place August 31 and September 1.

Ticket presales began Tuesday at Ticketmaster.com.

The lineup also includes Juice Wrld, James Blake, Kaskade, Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Bazzi, Jorja Smith, and Blueface.

Also listed to perform: Pink Sweat$, Jacob Banks, Kaytranada, Grace Carter, Kayzo, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Madlib & Freddie Gibbs, Hippie Sabotage, SG Lewis (DJ set), MadeinTYO, DaBaby, Amber Mark, Megan Thee Stallion, Kasai, Channel Tres, Elephante, Phantoms, Set Mo, 99 Neighbors, and Calboy.

