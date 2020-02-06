Arts & Entertainment

Veterans, newcomers nominated for Best Actress Oscar

NEW YORK -- Five actresses are competing to take home the most prestigious award in film.

Two of them are previous Oscars winners: Renée Zellweger ("Cold Mountain") and Charlize Theron ("Monster").

Zellweger, who is nominated for her performance in "Judy" about Judy Garland's final 1968 concerts in London, is the likely favorite after winning Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards.

At 25, Saoirse Ronan is the second youngest performer to ever receive 4 Oscar nominations. She was nominated for her first Oscar in 2008. This year, she's up for her performance in "Little Women." Ronan has never won.

British actress Cynthia Erivo is nominated for her first Oscar for her performance as freedom fighter and abolitionist Harriet Tubman in "Harriet." Erivo is also nominated in the Original Song category.

Scarlett Johansson is another first-time and double nominee. Her performance in "Marriage Story" is nominated in this category, while she is also up for the Supporting Actress honor for her role in "Jojo Rabbit."

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"


  • Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"

  • Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"

  • Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"

  • Renée Zellweger in "Judy"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
    Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Family IDs mother, 2 children found dead in Salem County
    Triple shooting suspect seen on video fleeing scene: Police
    AccuWeather: Flood Watch Today and Friday
    3 masked men rob Delco Popeyes
    Man shot and killed in South Philadelphia
    Woman rescued from overturned car in West Philly
    Love Park rape suspect in custody: Police
    Show More
    The Dining Car top Action News viewers' top diners list
    Residents lighting homes green for 3 teens battling cancer
    Basketballs left at Lower Merion High School donated to PAL
    NJ couple charged after child ingests drugs in home
    Mystery Girl Scout cookie shopper ID'd; urges others to pay it forward
    More TOP STORIES News