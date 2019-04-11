Video allegedly shows Conor McGregor smashing fan's cell phone in Miami

MIAMI -- Prosecutors released surveillance video of UFC star Conor McGregor reportedly smashing a fan's cellphone, WSVN reports.
Police say the incident happened outside a hotel in Miami on March 11.
The video appears to show McGregor slapping the phone out of the fan's hand, before stomping on it, and taking it away.
The mixed martial arts fighter was later charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief.
According to police, the fan was just trying to take a picture of McGregor.
The Irishman has a history of questionable behavior, including an alleged attack on fellow UFC fighters in Brooklyn last April, which led to assault charges against him.
