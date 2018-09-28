WATCH: Action News team gives clues on Jeopardy!

Philadelphia was a category on 'Jeopardy!' on Thursday night and several familiar faces gave the clues.Members of the Action News team went around the city to be honorary members of the famed Clue Crew.Viewers saw clues given by anchor Jim Gardner, sports director Ducis Rodgers, anchor/reporter Alicia Vitarelli, and meteorologists Karen Rogers, Melissa Magee, and Cecily Tynan.Test your knowledge of Philly with the video above.'Jeopardy!' airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on 6abc.------