Weekend Happenings for March 6th: Boat show, gem show and more

By Heather Grubola
There are two great events this weekend to choose from at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks.
You can start with the 22nd annual Greater Philadelphia Boat Show which sails its way in today. You can tour everything from a luxury liner to a pontoon bait.

Next, you can head to the International Gem and Jewelry Show to sift through pearls, emeralds, rubies and more. There will be costume jewelry to purchase or loose stones to design your own.
When the warmer weather hits you know that the beer festivals are in season too. Philly Craft Beer Fest is at the Navy Yard this Saturday starting at 1:30. Check out over 150 beers, food trucks and try your hand at some ax throwing.

Running through March 15th Azuka Theatre will be performing "Ship" at the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. It's a world premiere by a Philadelphia playwright about a young woman's self-discovery and redemption after her own stint in rehab.
