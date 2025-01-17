Spa lovers and the sober curious collaborate for the ultimate wellness event in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a booze-free party with benefits! Two female entrepreneurs from Philly are teaming up this weekend for the ultimate wellness event where self-care and the sober curious collide.

It was a major health scare that changed their lives for the better and now the founders of ModRN Wellness and Gem Life + Bar are coming together to inspire others to replenish their mind, body and soul. ModRN Wellness is a holistic wellness spa in Center City. Gem Life + Bar is a booze free bottle shop and boutique.

This weekend, they're hosting Be Selfish at Dry Vibes, a fun and all-inclusive wellness conference on Saturday afternoon at Location 215 in Spring Garden.

"We just wanted to turn up that self-care a notch and really show people that new year, new you, wellness and mindful drinking and that nourishment of the full body," said Drew Davis, Co-Founder of Gem Life + Bar.

This is a community event open to any and everyone, even the kids! You can try out the Zero proof bar experience, a hemp lounge with hemp-infused drinks, hair braiding, a glitter bar and other specialized self-care services.

"Get on a crystal healing bed and try that because when else would you have an experience like that," said Danielle Massi, Founder of Modrn Wellness.

Special celebrity guests from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and Top Chef are among those there to share their stories too.

Purchase tickets here for Saturday's event: selfishphilly.com.