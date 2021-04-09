concert

Banda MS, Eric Church, Kane Brown: Wells Fargo Center announces 5 full-capacity concerts for 2021, 2022

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sports have returned to the Wells Fargo Center and now we have learned concerts are not far behind.

And the venue expects to pack the house up to full capacity.

This week, the arena has announced five upcoming full-capacity concerts set for later this year and early 2022.

It all begins with Mexican group Banda MS who will stop by the Wells Fargo Center on September 4, 2021. Tickets go on sale Friday.

CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church is bringing his tour to South Philadelphia on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Tickets go on sale May 7, 2021.

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will sing on the Wells Fargo Center stage on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Tickets go on sale May 23, with pre-sales beginning April 28.

Kane Brown will be the first country artist to bring a headlining tour to all 29 NBA arenas, including the home of the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown stops in Philly on January 13, 2022. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 16, 2021.

Rogers Waters has announced new dates for his "This Is Not A Drill" tour, stopping at the Wells Fargo Center on August 5 and 6, 2022. Previously sold tickets are valid for new show dates.

"In a typical year, Wells Fargo Center hosts nearly 3 million guests for dozens of live concerts and events, and things just haven't been the same without those shows over the past year," Wells Fargo Center President of Business Operations, Valerie Camillo, said in a press release Thursday.

First look: Wells Fargo Center ready to welcome fans back safely
For the 3,100 fans set to fill a fraction of the seats, getting into the arena will look and feel different, but officials say the overall experience will be the same.



Over the last year, the Wells Fargo Center completed an $11 million renovation of its HVAC systems, installing a new, state-of-the-art air filtration system that replaces all the air in the arena's seating bowl every 30 minutes.

"Finally, though, you can hear the music at the end of the tunnel, and we can't wait to once again host world-class entertainers here in Philadelphia in front of full capacity crowds," Camillo said.
