First look: Wells Fargo Center ready to welcome fans back safely

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center will welcome fans back this weekend as the Flyers hit the ice on Sunday.For the 3,100 fans set to fill a fraction of the seats, getting into the arena will look and feel different, but officials say the overall experience will be the same.Here's what fans can expect:- Before entering the arena, fans will undergo a health screening process outside the Broad Street entrance.- Once at the front doors, markers line the floors for people to stay socially distant while waiting to go through security.- After security, people will proceed to the contactless ticket scanning."No need for anyone to take your ticket or touch your hand or any of that," said Phil Laws, general manager of the Wells Fargo Center. "We've got a mobile food ordering app. You can go up and scan your QR code. Select your items, play on your phone, no need to wait in line."There are also cashless concessions and a concourse level packed with hand sanitizer stations.Inside the arena, guests will sit in pods, meaning groups of two or four, spaced 6-feet apart. Season ticket holders got first dibs, and they're nearly sold out."The demand has been unbelievable. We have a small handful of tickets left in our suites available," said Mike Shane, chief business officer of the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center.Wells Fargo Center also completed an $11 million renovation of its HVAC system. The new system replaces all the air in the arena's seating bowl every 30 minutes.