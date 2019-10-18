Arts & Entertainment

Worst Case Scenario premieres at Franklin Institute

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Getting caught in an avalanche.

Walking across the top of a moving train.

Climbing a wall to escape rising flood waters.

Don't try these challenges at home!

They are all part of the 'Worst Case Scenario Survival Experience', the world premiere of a new exhibit, all starting at the Franklin Institute on Saturday.

"What's great is this is a Philly thought-out, made exhibition, and then it's going to travel throughout the country," exclaimed Larry Dubinski, President and CEO of the Franklin Institute.

A hands-on, minds-on series of challenges provide instructions for what you need to know to survive the unexpected.

You can face your fears in a controlled, fun environment.

The new exhibit is based on an international, best selling survival handbook series created in Philadelphia and published in 1999.

David Borgenicht and Josh Piven, the Philadelphia co-authors of the internationally best-selling 'Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook!' series, explain these are situations you hope you don't encounter, but instructions and expert advice could help build survival skills.

"It's things that people think about, they've seen on television, they worry about. We don't claim to be experts, but we go out, and we find the experts and present the information," explained co- author Josh Piven.

Whether taking a spin at wild animal roulette or needing to keep your wits about you while upside down, curator Geoffrey Curley of Geoffrey M. Curley + Associates emphasized that educational value is behind each obstacle.

"Every different scenario we have here, there's a different science that's a part of it, whether it be the physicality of moving on top of a train, how you grip a wall, what the fluid dynamics are within an avalanche," Curley explained.

Borgenicht told 6abc, "I think the appeal for us when we wrote the book is that we're fans of action heroes- even though we may not be those guys ourselves- it was a way to kind of fantasize that we were, and I think that's the same experience for readers and people who come to the exhibit."

The exhibit runs through April 19th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiafranklin instituteentertainment
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'She wasn't responding': Teen jumps into action to help girl struck by car
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Michael White found not guilty in Rittenhouse Square stabbing
Pedestrian struck and killed in Gloucester County
School bus driver charged with driving while intoxicated
State shuts down rides after child dies at NJ harvest festival
Mumps outbreak reported at Ridley High School
Show More
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
AccuWeather: Some sun, cool and breezy today
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
17-year-old charged in shooting outside high school football game
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
More TOP STORIES News