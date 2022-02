NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ashley Sessa has been playing field hockey since the age of four.The Episcopal Academy senior just wrapped up her final high school season, scoring 34 goals and leading her team to a 20-1 record.Sessa also plays on one of the most elite club teams in the nation: the WC Eagles.Now, her hard work and dedication have landed her the biggest honor yet: being named to the U.S. Women's National Team.It's a dream come true for the 17-year-old who will take her talents to the University of North Carolina in the fall.