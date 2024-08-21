Escaped Mississippi murder suspect in custody after hours-long standoff at Chicago restaurant

Joshua Zimmerman has been on the run since June.

On Wednesday around 7:34 a.m, ABC7 Chicago's cameras caught the moment a man, who appeared to be Zimmerman, walked out of the restaurant in handcuffs.

CHICAGO -- An escaped inmate from Mississippi is in custody after barricading himself for hours inside a restaurant in Chicago, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

After nearly two and a half months of searching, law enforcement officials zeroed in on fugitive Joshua Zimmerman, who has been on the run since escaping from the DeSoto County Circuit Court Building in Mississippi on June 14.

The United States Marshals Service located Zimmerman at a restaurant in Chicago on Tuesday, authorities said, where he barricaded himself inside. The standoff was ongoing into Wednesday morning, with the restaurant surrounded by the Chicago SWAT team, before it finally came to an end.

Authorities said Zimmerman was alone in the restaurant, and there are no innocent civilians at risk. Charges are pending.

The investigation into Zimmerman's escape has been extensive, with contributions from federal, state and local agencies.

"We have been working diligently for 68 days, alongside various organizations, to bring this case to a close," a DeSoto County spokesperson noted. "We appreciate the public's patience as we have intentionally kept details quiet to avoid spreading misinformation."

Officials said they remain focused on extradition plans and are hopeful for a resolution soon.

"We are eager to return Zimmerman to our detention facility so we can thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding his escape," the spokesperson said.

Zimmerman is described as 5-foot-11 and weighs about 210 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck and arms and is believed to have shaved his beard since his escape.

DeSoto County deputies held a press conference on Tuesday night. A spokesperson emphasized that further details about the ongoing situation in Chicago are being handled by the Marshals Service and the Chicago Police Department, as it falls outside local jurisdiction.

The high-profile case has garnered significant media attention, with major networks and public figures such as Dog the Bounty Hunter following the developments closely. The spokesperson acknowledged the broad interest in the case, saying, "This is a significant event, and we are committed to bringing it to a successful conclusion."

Zimmerman was charged with murdering a woman in Houston, Texas, in 2023. He was arrested on Sept. 29, 2023, by law enforcement in Mississippi on separate felony charges, as reported last year by our sister station KTRK.

The additional charges included attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and a charge in relation to the theft of a car.

Zimmerman escaped custody while being brought to the De Soto County courthouse for a hearing along with several other inmates.

De Soto County District Attorney Matthew Barton explained that Zimmerman was able to slip away from the group, change clothes and remove his shackles. Surveillance cameras recorded Zimmerman leaving the courthouse wearing khaki pants and a white shirt.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward up to $10,000 for Zimmerman's capture.

U.S. Marshals Service asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-800-336-0102 or go to https://www.usmarshals.gov/what-we-do/fugitive-investigations/submitting-a-tip.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report