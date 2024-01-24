Teenage prisoner held for rape, attempted murder escapes in University City section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for an escaped prisoner in the University City section.

The prisoner is identified as 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who sources say was being held on charges of rape and attempted murder.

Action News has learned Pryor escaped from the emergency room parking lot at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia shortly before noon on Wednesday.

Police are now searching the area of 34th and Spruce streets.

Pryor was last seen wearing a blue sweater and blue sweatpants but no shoes. He did not have any weapons at the time of his escape, sources said.

He is 5'7" tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Pryor's last known address is in the 8200 block of Henry Avenue.

Police say Pryor is considered to be dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

