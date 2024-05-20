The cost savings are across departments from groceries to baby supplies, household goods and more.

Target to lower everyday prices on 1,500 items, another 5K by summer amid latest inflation report

Target has announced it is dropping prices on 1,500 items and plans to cut prices on around 5,000 frequently shopped items by this summer.

The cost savings are across departments from groceries to baby supplies, household goods and more, the company said.

This move follows days after a government report showing slowing inflation and in the case of groceries, lower prices, which could lead retailers to start sales to compete for shoppers.