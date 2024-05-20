  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Target to lower everyday prices on 1,500 items, another 5K by summer amid latest inflation report

The cost savings are across departments from groceries to baby supplies, household goods and more.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 20, 2024 11:23AM
Target to drop prices on 1,500 items and another 5K by summer amid latest inflation report
Target has announced it is dropping prices on 1,500 items and plans to cut prices on around 5,000 items by this summer.

Target has announced it is dropping prices on 1,500 items and plans to cut prices on around 5,000 frequently shopped items by this summer.

The cost savings are across departments from groceries to baby supplies, household goods and more, the company said.

This move follows days after a government report showing slowing inflation and in the case of groceries, lower prices, which could lead retailers to start sales to compete for shoppers.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW