Bomb squad called after explosion damages 2 West Philadelphia homes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An explosion on the front porch of a West Philadelphia home blew out the front windows of the home and a neighboring one early Sunday.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. on the 200 block of South 62nd Street.

Authorities told Action News that a red substance could be seen on the front porch following the explosion.

The bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Police said no one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
