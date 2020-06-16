Fairmount Park's Smith Playground reopens with new safety measures

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Smith Playground in Fairmount Park is back open - with some modifications for safety.Guests must have their temperatures checked and sign a waiver before entering. Anyone over the age of 2 has to wear a mask, and hand sanitizer stations are set up around the park.Despite having to make changes, the staff says they're excited to see people back in the park."It really just brings us joy to see families laughing and playing and having a good time. We really just want to continue to be a space for families to heal," said Communications Director Zoe Lowry.The non-profit playground opened to the public more than 120 years ago with a goal of providing kids an area to play and promote diversity.Lowry says visiting the playground gives children a great opportunity to refresh after months of being couped up inside."Play is naturally a learning tool and a healing tool. Not only do children get to move around psychically, which i'm sure has been very difficult these past few months, but there's also the social interaction, even if it's distance," she said.Some pieces of equipment are roped off to encourage social distancing, but many others are operable - such as the famous giant wooden slide and the swings.The playground is open Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For now, guest capacity is limited at 100 people.