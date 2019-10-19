Families of Michael White, Sean Schellenger getting death threats after Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial

Like the last grimy pages of a dirty torn book, Michael White's family thought it would end, when the jury said, 'not guilty.' But it didn't.
In the age of social media, they say they're now getting death threats. And it turns out the Schellenger's say they've been getting death threats, too.
Both families say they are living in fear.
"Get out of Philadelphia, while you're still alive," read one threat shared by White's uncle, Quinnell Armstrong.
White's aunt, Tanya Armstrong, says they have been bombarded.
"Things like, 'He should move out of Philly before he gets killed,'" she said.
After a jury found 22-year-old White not guilty, his family says they thought it was over, but they're finding the verdict hasn't brought them any relief.
"Not guilty didn't really help out because we're still at battle right now," said Tanya.
Tanya says they feel for the Schellenger family.
"We cannot feel what you feel, but we do have sorrow, and we have a lot of empathy for you," said Tanya.
And as for all the rage and anger Linda Schellenger expressed outside the courthouse after the not guilty verdict, Quinnell says, "I mean she's a mother that lost her son. She's still grieving, we get it, we understand."
But now, they worry about White's safety.
"Anytime he walks out the door, I feel something's going to happen," said the aunt.
Reacting to all of this, Sean Schellenger's mother says in a statement, "We are scared too. We are getting threats as well. My son and his family are staying with us because of the threats. Larry Krasner and his team have actually engaged in creating racial tensions which is resulting in an unsafe situation for both families. It's a disgrace."
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office declined to comment on this report.